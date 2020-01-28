U.S. ‘Deal of Century’ seeking to humiliate all Muslims: Larijani

“Taking a quick look into US’ measures, one can understand that they have devised a larger plan to humiliate all Muslims by the 'fraud of the century’,” Larijani said Tuesday at the open session of the Parliament.

“This audacity results from division among Muslim countries,” he said, adding, “but the Zionist regime and the US will soon understand the consequences of their measure and the rise of the Iraqi nation against America was just the beginning.”

US President Donald Trump has invited Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his election challenger Benny Gantz to Washington to discuss the White House's so-called deal of the century. Experts say the timing of the deal comes to boost Netanyahu’s position before his third election next March, and of course, it serves Israel’s internal political self-interests.

The details of the deal have not been officially revealed; however, leaks suggest it would give Israel sovereignty all over Jerusalem al-Quds, including the Old City. It will also give Israel full security control over the Jordan Valley and retains its sovereignty in Area C.

The US president is expected to release the details of the long-delayed plan for Israeli-Palestinian agreement within days. Palestinians stress that any deal that will not address the issues of Jerusalem al-Quds, Palestinian refugees and borders will be recorded in history as the fraud of the century.