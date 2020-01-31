“The Man Who” opens 38th Fajr International Theater Festival

TEHRAN – The 38th Fajr International Theater Festival opened on Thursday by staging three plays, including “The Man Who”.

Co-written by English writer Peter Brook and French writer Marie-Hélène Estienne was performed by an Iranian troupe directed by Reza Molai at Tehran’s Divare Chaharom Theater in Fajr Plus, a section that is a prelude to the festival.

In this category, Iranian director Shaahin Ramezani staged American director and writer Woody Allen’s play “Death Knocks”.

The organizers also released “The Decisive Moment”, a book containing 59 photos of the performances staged across the country over the past year.

The photos taken by 49 photographers were also showcased in an exhibition opened at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran at the same time. Top photos of the collection will be honored during the closing ceremony of the festival on February 10.



Six troupes from Poland, Armenia, Belgium, Switzerland and Greece are scheduled to perform in the international section of the festival, which is non-competitive this year.

Guests from 19 countries, including Finland, Georgia, France, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Azerbaijan and Denmark, have also been invited to the Iranian Theater Market, which is underway on the sidelines of the festival.

On the first day of the festival, the organizers announced that they have added a new play named “We Feel Collective Grief” to the schedule in sympathy for the victims of the Ukrainian aircraft, which was unintentionally targeted by Iran.

The play has been written by Yaser Mirhamidi, who is also the director of the play, which will be performed in the courtyard of Tehran’s City Theater Complex on February 8 and 9.

Photo: Members of director Reza Molai’s troupe perform “The Man Who” during 38th Fajr International Theater Festival at Tehran’s Divare Chaharom Theater.

MMS/YAW

