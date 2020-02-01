Movies from Iran line up for Vesoul film festival

TEHRAN – A lineup of eight Iranian films will go on screen in various sections of the 26thg Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema in France.

“Among the Hills” by Mohammadreza Keivanfar, “The Unseen” by Behzad Nalbandi, “Taxi” by Jafar Panahi and “Hava, Maryam, Ayesha”, a co-production between Iran and Afghanistan by Afghan director Sahra Karimi, are among the films.

Also included are “Pig” by Mani Haqiqi, “A Man of Integrity” by Mohammad Rasulof, “My Moon, Our Moon” by Mohammad Nasseri and “There Was the Moon and a Fox” by Babak Nazari.

The Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema will be held from February 11 to 18.

Photo: A scene from “Among the Hills” by Mohammadreza Keivanfar.

