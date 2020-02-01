Industrial unit establishment permits rise 18% in 9 months

TEHRAN- The number of permits issued for establishment of industrial units in Iran has increased by 18 percent during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2019) compared to the same period of time in the past year, IRNA reported citing the data released by the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade.

The ministry’s data show that 19,812 licenses have been issued for the industrial unit establishment during the nine-month period of this year.

Although, the investment for establishment of these units witnessed a seven-percent fall to stand at 2.215 quadrillion rials (about $52.73 billion).

The units for them the permits have been issued are expected to create jobs for 454,502 persons, which is 14.6 percent higher than the figure of the same time span in the previous year.

The report also said that 4,567 working permits have been issued for some previously-established industrial units during the first nine months of this year, indicating 4.7 percent growth from the figure of the same period of time in the past year.

Job creation by these working units are expected to be 72,378 which is 6.8 percent lower than the figure for the previous year.

Some 390.2 trillion rials (about $9.29 billion) were invested for these units to start operation, which is 11.5 percent lower than the figure of the past year.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade last month, during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21–November 22, 2019), 17,054 licenses were issued for establishing new industrial units which mark a 15.8-percent increase year on year.

As reported by IRNA, 1.87 quadrillion rials (about $44.5 billion) was invested for the construction of these units which showed a 10.6-percent decline compared to the same period last year.

The new units were expected to create job opportunities for 394,921 people, 14.2 percent more than the figure for last year’s eight-month time span.

In the mentioned period, also 3,960 licenses were issued for newly established industrial units to start operation.

The number of such licenses also increased 3.9 percent year on year.

Over 245 trillion rials (about $5.85 billion) was invested in those units, 36.3 percent less than that of the previous year.

MA/MA