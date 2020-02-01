Khanzadi says Navy is firm supporter of Iran’s defense policy 

TEHRAN – Navy will remain a firm supporter of Iran’s defense policy, Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Saturday.

In his message on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory, the commander said Navy will keep its role as a strong force to protect national interests.

Speaking in a meeting with military attaches of different countries in Tehran in December, Khanzadi also said Iran’s waters were safe thanks to its naval forces.

Referring to the U.S.-led maritime coalition in the Persian Gulf, Khanzadi said it was time for foreign powers to withdraw their forces from the region.

The Navy chief further said that vigilant nations would not agree to join the coalition of arrogant countries.

Khanzadi went on to say that Iran dispatched as many as 64 fleets over the past 10 years to the Indian Ocean, Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and all other international waters to secure Iran’s maritime trade and fight piracy.

Pointing to the achievements in the field of building various kinds of naval equipment such as destroyers and submarines, including Jamaran, Damavand, Sahand, Ghadir, Fateh, torpedoes, UAVs, he said the Iranian naval forces were able to have a constant presence in international waters.

Khanzadi also described the Iranian Navy as a “strategic force”.

He noted that unlike many other countries, Iran’s security in the sea was not dependent on foreigners, saying that all of the Navy’s capabilities were indigenous.

