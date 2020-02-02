Iran’s industrial producer inflation turns negative

TEHRAN – Iran’s industrial producer inflation has dropped to -2.3 percent in autumn (September 23-December 21, 2019) for the first time in four years, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) reported.

According to the data released by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI), among the various industrial sectors, the lowest seasonal inflation was attributed to the "Coal industry and oil refineries" (-10.7 percent), followed by "Paper and paper products" (-4.6 percent), and the petrochemicals (-2 percent).

The highest inflation rates were reported to be related to “office and computing appliances” (26.6 percent), “garment production, processing, and dying”. (9.5 percent) and "transportation equipment production" (7.8 percent).

As reported, the Point-to-point inflation in the mentioned sector also reached 27 percent, to register a 33.6 percent decrease compared to the figure for the last year’s same season.

In late January, SCI announced that Iran’s overall inflation rate for the twelve-month period ended on January 20, which marks the end of the tenth Iranian calendar month of Dey, stood at 38.6 percent.

The SCI said that the inflation rate fell 1.4 percent in the mentioned time span from the twelve-month period ended on the last day of the ninth Iranian month of Azar.

The center also announced that the point-to-point inflation rate dropped 1.5 percent to 26.3 percent in the tenth month of this year from the same month in the previous year, while it has risen from the figure of the last month.

As previously announced by SCI, the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on December 21, 2019, which marks the end of the ninth Iranian calendar month of Azar, stood at 40 percent, falling 1.1 percent from the twelve-month period ended in the last day of the eight Iranian months of Aban.

EF/