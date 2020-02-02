“Puff, Puff, Pass” pictures plight of family trapped in drug trade

TEHRAN – Director Saman Salur has said that his new film “Puff, Puff, Pass” shows how a family could collapse when one engages in the drug trade.

Speaking during a press conference during the 38th Fajr Film Festival at Tehran’s Mellat Cineplex on Saturday, he added, “This film can be considered as a warning to a society trapped in drug addiction, which is increasingly expanding.”

The film is about a man who enters into drug trafficking to strike it rich. However, all his dreams go wrong and his family collapses.

“The film’s target audience is ordinary people, and I hope officials and decision-makers consider the film’s message, because our society is exhausted by unhappy news,” Salur noted.



He said that he began making the movie three years ago, before any of the other films on drug addiction, which have since been produced in the Iranian cinema.



He noted that his film examines addiction from a different point of view.

In this movie Mohsen Tanabandeh co-stars with Parinaz Izadyar, who played a leading role in “Life+1 Day”, director Saeid Rustai’s movie on drug addiction and poverty in the slums of Tehran.

She also made a cameo appearance in Rustai’s latest acclaimed drama “Just 6.5”, which centers on a true story on the drug trade in Tehran.

Photo: Director Saman Salur and “Puff, Puff, Pass” cast members Mohsen Tanabandeh and Parinaz Izadyar attend a press conference during the 38th Fajr Film Festival at Mellat Cineplex in Tehran on February 1, 2020. (Honaronline/Mohammad Namazi)



MMS/YAW