Grand ayatollah urges Muslims to fight Washington’s anti-Palestinian plot

TEHRAN — Top Iranian Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani has condemned the United States’ so-called “Deal of the Century” plan, calling on the Muslim nations to stand up to Washington’s anti-Palestinian plot.

Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani emphasized that Muslims across the world should not keep silent on the enemies’ sedition, Tasnim reported.

He made the remarks while speaking at a meeting with a number of Indian Muslim scholars in the shrine city of Qom.

“The only way to foil the enemies’ hostilities is the unity of Muslims,” he said, adding, “Muslims have a serious duty regarding the Islamic world’s developments.”

He further said the Muslim community, especially the Islamic scholars, should confront the plot, which aims to destroy the Palestinian cause.

U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled “a vision for peace” in the Middle East on Tuesday which permits Israel to annex much of the occupied West Bank immediately, offering the Palestinians only local control in isolated Bantustans surrounded by Israeli territory.

Observers argue the timing of the announcement, just hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted on corruption charges in Jerusalem, looked like an effort to boost his bid to win reelection in March, his best hope for avoiding prison.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has cut all ties with the United States and Israel, including those relating to security, after rejecting the U.S. plan, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday.

