Tehran welcomes naming of new Iraq PM

TEHRAN – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi issued a statement on Sunday saying Iran welcomes the appointment of Mohammed Allawi as the new prime minister of Iraq.

Allawi is replacing Adel Abdul Mahdi who resigned in late November due to anti-government protests but served as caretaker prime minister until the new replacement.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as the new prime minister of Iraq in line with its continued support for independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity and the consolidation of democracy in the country as well as the legitimate demand of the Iraqi government and nation that U.S. troops withdraw from its territory,” Mousavi said in a statement, Tasnim reported.

The spokesman further wished Allawi success and expressed hope that by forming a new government, he would be able to fulfill the legitimate demands of the people and the religious leadership and help create a stable Iraq with an important regional status.

“Iran is ready to help the Iraqi government and people with all its capacity to overcome the problems and achieve their ultimate goals in the critical situation facing the government and the friendly and brotherly nation,” he stated.

After two months of political deadlock, Iraqi President Barham Salih on Saturday appointed Mohammed Allawi to replace Abdul Mahdi.

The prime minister-designate has a month to form a government, which must be approved by the parliament. He is tasked with running the country until an early election is held, for which there is no set date.

Allawi in a formal address to the nation on state television late on Saturday pledged to built a “state of freedom and justice” and to work to meet protesters’ demands for jobs and services and an end to crippling and widespread corruption.

“I pledge to protect peaceful protesters and release innocent prisoners ... told hold early elections ... and protect Iraq from all foreign interference,” he said, according to Reuters.

Allawi, who served as communications minister under former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki, said he would resign if political blocs attempted to impose candidates for cabinet jobs, and called on protesters to continue demonstrating until their demands are met.

PA/PA