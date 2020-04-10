Iran welcomes new Iraq PM-designate 

TEHRAN - The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday congratulated Iraq on the nomination of a new prime minister-designate, calling “a right step in the right direction”.

Iraqi President Barham Salih on Thursday named Mustafa al-Kadhimi, director of Iraq's National Intelligence Service, as the new prime minister-designate and tasked him to form a new government in a month, Press TV reported.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has invariably supported independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political stability in Iraq, and considers formation of consensus among all of its political factions through democratic ways to be the only peaceful solution for all differences,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement.

Mousavi said Iran wishes al-Kadhimi success in fulfilling his duty to form a new government that would meet the demands of the Iraqi people and religious scholars and stabilize and unify Iraq, which would enjoy an important status at regional and international stage.

Al-Kadhimi was tapped as the new premier after predecessor Adnan al-Zurfi announced he was withdrawing his bid.

Zurfi, the former governor of Najaf, was nominated by Salih after the previous designate, Mohammed Tawfik Allawi, a former minister of communications, failed to gain the support of parliament.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added, “Undoubtedly, congruity and empathy between different Iraqi tribes and all political groups and outstanding Iraqi figures, including Mr. Adnan al-Zurfi, have been very influential in achieving this important goal.”

The Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi, also told IRNA in an interview on Friday that Tehran has “positive view” toward nomination of al-Kadhimi as prime minister-designate.

Iraq has been without a government since last November when Adel Abdul-Mahdi resigned as prime minister amid protests against corruption and misuse of the country’s resources.

Mousavi said Tehran, as before, declares its readiness to cooperate with Baghdad in its efforts to resolve problems and realize demands of its public and religious authorities.

Abdul Mahdi still heads the government as caretaker prime minister.

PA/PA