Iran envoy meets Iraqi cleric 

TEHRAN – The Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al Sadegh, met with Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of the National Wisdom Movement.

“During our meeting with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baghdad, His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Kazem Al Sadiq, we discussed the latest developments in the Iraqi and regional political situations and ways to develop relations between Tehran and Baghdad,” the media office of al-Hakim said in a statement.

The statement added, “We reiterated that the stability of Iraq is in the interest and stability of the region, and that the stage requires the inclusion of all and achieving balance as a basic entry point for achieving stability.”

According to the statement, the two sides “recalled the role played by the fatwa of sufficient jihad of the supreme religious authority in responding to terrorism and achieving victory.”

“We also called for cooperation between religious and governmental institutions to facilitate the participation of pilgrims of different Islamic nationalities in the Ashura and Arbaeen pilgrimages to Imam Hussein (peace be upon him) and the required procedures for that,” the statement concluded.

Earlier this month, al-Hakim met in Najaf with Iranian Health Minister Bahram Nejatollahi.

