Amir Abdollahian says U.S. pushed for IAEA resolution to get political concession from Iran

TEHRAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Thursday the U.S. pushed for a resolution against Iran at the IAEA Board of Governors in order to get political concessions from Iran at the Vienna negotiating table.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

The resolution drafted by the U.S. and its three European allies (Britain, France and Germany) was adopted by the IAEA board on June 8.

The two foreign ministers also reviewed mutual and regional interests, as well as the Vienna talks intended to lift sanctions on Iran.

Iran, the remaining members to the 2015 nuclear deal as well as the U.S. began talks in Vienna in April 2021 to revive the deal. However, the talks have stopped as the U.S. is refusing to take a political decision, most importantly removing the name of the IRGC from foreign terrorist list and give assurances that the deal will not be broken again if it is restored.

Amir Abdollahian said the exchange of messages between Iran and the U.S. are continuing through the EU representative, but that the White House suddenly released the idea of issuing a resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board to get “political concessions” at the negotiating table.

He said despite a political plan initiated by Iran to continue talks for a final agreement, the U.S. destructive behavior at the Board of Governors prompted Iran to increase its peaceful nuclear activity based on a ratification adopted by the Iranian Parliament.

Amir Abdollahian noted that while diplomacy is the best method to obtain a good, robust, and long-lasting deal, Iran's response is appropriate in the face of aggressive conduct.

The foreign minister also underlined that Iran views the last round of Tehran-Riyadh talks in Baghdad as positive.

He also emphasized the importance of his Iraqi counterpart’s recent visit to Tehran and the agreements reached to facilitate the pilgrimage of Iranians to Iraq during Arbaeen rituals. Iran’s foreign minister also expressed optimism that the process to reopening land border would be expedited.

Hussein, for his part, expressed pleasure with the ongoing negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, stressing that the Iraqi government is willing to facilitate dialogue until direct meetings between the two countries' foreign ministers are held.

He also reiterated Iraq's willingness to follow through on commitments to restore land crossings for pilgrims, particularly during Arbaeen processions.

The Iraqi foreign minister added that Iraq has always pushed the U.S. and Western sides to settle problems with Iran and lift sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

