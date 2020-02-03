Only as a record in history: Read with open eyes to know more!

TEHRAN - Following unprecedented pressure against the Iranian nation in recent decades, the West is trying to illustrate Iran as a peace-threatening abnormal country and the U.S. as a pro-peace and security government to deceive the public opinion via their propagandistic media empire.

This article has listed only a few examples via which the audience can find out a series of realities to be immune against ill-wishers’ intention of dodging him or her.

Iran has not waged war against any country in the last two centuries, while in the mentioned period of time the country has been one of the largest victims of foreign aggressions, terrorism, chemical weapons, severe economic sanctions, and continuous military threats.

The U.S., as the main country which has always been accusing Iran of being an abnormal nation, only has 241 years of independent history. The U.S. has been involved in different wars during 93 percent of its history (222 years). A sum of 20 million people were killed in 37 wars by the U.S. troops after World War II.

The U.S., which along with Saudi Arabia played key role in preliminary formation of the al Qaeda terrorist network in Afghanistan, managed to wage a series of wars under the pretext of combat against terrorism, particularly after the September 11 attacks. The U.S. military operations have caused irreparable damages on the people of Iraq, Afghanistan, and partly Pakistan. Its military raids have left at least half a million of innocent civilians killed and millions more injured.

The U.S. has the record of 81 cases of open and official interference in the other nations’ elections in years between 1946 till 2000.

The U.S. has set up more than 600 military bases overseas, including in the Middle East, which is 11,000 km away from the United States.

The U.S. has violated or abandoned numerous international deals, agreements, and regulations to which it had been a signatory over the past decades. Only over the last three years, the United States has pulled out from several important international agreement or conventions, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA or nuclear deal with Iran), the Paris Agreement or the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), the UN Human Rights Council and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The U.S. military has also been involved in hundreds of drone raids in other countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, and Syria that killed thousands of innocent children, women, and men.

In the 20th century, the U.S. was a main orchestrator or supporter of tens of military coups or color revolutions in independent countries. In the last 70 years, the U.S. has been the most important supporter of the Israeli regime’s occupation of Palestine, systematic violation of the Palestinians’ basic rights and massacre of the Palestinian civilians by the Zionist army. Washington has been the number one supporter of fascism, human trafficking, arms smuggling, drug trafficking, and terrorism in at least 35 world nations in the past seven decades.

The U.S. owns a sum of 6,800 atomic warheads. It is the only country that has used atomic bomb in a war against another nation. Washington along with Riyadh are the most important suppliers of terrorist groups in both forms of providing financial assistance and sending arms and ammunitions. The U.S. has been the main ground-paver for formation and promotion of Taliban, al Qaeda, and Daesh terrorists.

The United States has the highest record in military expenditure and is the largest producer and exporter of arms and ammunitions across the world with a record of $649 billion which is higher than the investment by seven countries of China, Saudi Arabia, India, France, Russia, Britain and Germany.

This is really surprising that the U.S. government with the abovementioned dirty records is considered as a normal pro-peace country while Iran which has not staged even one single military aggression against any nation in the past two centuries is referred to as an abnormal peace-threatening country.

* Author: Mohammad Ghaderi , Tehran Times editor in chief

His page on Twitter : @ghaderi62 - and Gmail address : m.ghaderi62@gmail.com