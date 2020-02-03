Iraq calls on EU to help de-escalate tensions between Iran, U.S. 

TEHRAN – Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali Al Hakim on Monday voiced his country’s concern over the consequences of rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran for the region, calling on the European Union states to do their best to prevent more tensions.

In a joint press conference with his Belgian counterpart Philippe Goffin in Baghdad, Al Hakim said, “In the meeting with the Belgian foreign minister, we talked about the existing differences between Iran and the United States. We exchanged views over the necessity of avoiding any war (in the region) and its negative impacts on Iraq and the whole region.”

“It is necessary that the European Union embarks on increasing efforts to narrow down tensions between the U.S. and Iran,” Al-Hakim further said.

Goffin arrived in the capital Baghdad for an official visit to Iraq on Monday.



