9 airport projects to go operational during “Ten-Day Dawn”

TEHRAN – Nine major airport infrastructure projects will be inaugurated across Iran during the Ten-Day Dawn which marks the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Mehr news agency reported, quoting an official with Iran Airport Company (IAC).

According to Mohammad Zahmatkeshan, the IAC’s Director-General for Civil and Airports Development, over 2.37 trillion rials (about $56.5 million) has been funded for the mentioned projects.

With these projects going operational, some 11,900 square meters of terminal spaces and 123,750 square meters of airport operating space will be added to the country’s airports, according to Zahmatkeshan.

Isfahan, Sari, Lorestan, Shahroud, and Jahrom are among the airports in which some of the mentioned projects are going to be inaugurated.

Back in August 2019, 25 major infrastructure projects were inaugurated at nine different airports across Iran on the occasion of the Government Week (August 24-30).

Ardabil, Isfahan, Tabriz, Mashhad, Mehrabad, Orumieh, Shahroud, Bushehr and Zanjan airports were among the airports in which the mentioned projects went operational.

Also in June 2019, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated a new passenger terminal within the Imam Khomeini International Airport in southern Tehran.

EF/MA