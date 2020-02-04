China thanks Iran, others for humanitarian aid

TEHRAN — China has thanked Iran and some other countries for their help in dealing with the novel coronavirus pneumonia outbreak, saying “a friend in need is a friend indeed.”

During a daily briefing on Monday, China’s Foreign Minisry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, “Since the novel coronavirus pneumonia outbreak, some countries have expressed understanding and support to China through various means. As of noon February 2, epidemic prevention and control supplies donated by the ROK, Japan, the UK, France, Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Iran, Belarus, Indonesia and the UNICEF have arrived in China.”

“A friend in need is a friend indeed. I'd like to thank them all, Hua added.

She also rejected a U.S. claim that China is refusing U.S. offer of help, saying, “As far as I know, the U.S. government has not provided any substantive help to the Chinese side yet.”

On the contrary, she continued, the U.S. was the first country to withdraw its consulate staff from Wuhan, the first to suggest the partial withdrawal of embassy staff, and the first to announce a ban on entry by Chinese citizens after the WHO made it clear that it doesn’t recommend and even opposes travel and trade restrictions against China.

“What the U.S. has done could create and spread panic,” she concluded.

MH/PA