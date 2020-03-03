‘China is ready to provide Iran with assistance in fight against coronavirus’

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday that China is ready to provide Iran with assistance to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

“We certainly relate to what the Iranian and Italian people are going through at the moment and expresses sincere condolences to them. China is ready to provide assistance as its capacity allows in terms of prevention and control of the epidemic and medical treatment in light of the needs of Iran and Italy,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website quoted him as saying.

“As I understand the Chinese side has urgently donated nucleic acid testing kits and medical equipment to the Iranian side. A team of five experts from the Red Cross Society of China arrived in Tehran, capital of Iran, on February 29. We are ready to enhance communication with Italy in professional fields and exchange experience and technology in epidemic prevention and control,” he added.

Elsewhere, he said, “What I want to say here is that when the epidemic broke out in China, both Iran and Italy expressed sympathy and support to China. What they did demonstrates what it means to stand together in times of adversity and we will never forget that.”

