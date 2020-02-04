Grossi: Iran’s cooperation with IAEA has not been interrupted

Rafael Grossi, the new director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, has said that the cooperation of Iran as an inspected state has not been interrupted.

“We are there, our inspectors are there. They are carrying out their activities, which is very important. At the same time, what our inspectors have been verifying is the diminishing degree of compliance of the agreement in 2015,” he told Euronews in an interview published on Tuesday.

Asked if the nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, can survive, he said, “That is in the realm of politics and the countries that will explain why they do what they do, or why they don't do what they do.”

NA/PA

