International environment exhibition to be held in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 19th International Exhibition on the Environment will be held in Tehran on March 4-7, IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

At this year's exhibition, various industrial, business and service units will be presenting their environmental achievements, as well as environmental science centers and universities specializing in the environment.

The exhibition will be held under the theme of “environment, social responsibility of 80 million rangers”.

The event is annually held, showcasing the latest innovations and achievements associated with the environment, which is participated by numerous domestic and international manufacturers presenting their cutting-edge products and technologies in environment sector, namely, clean energies, recycling, air filtration, water and sewage management, pollution monitoring equipment and green cars.

Eliciting public participation in protection of environment, enhancement of natural resources management by creating opportunities and introduction of environmental capabilities in both local and international level, and providing practical solutions to prevent the environment from depletion are among the main goals of the exhibition.

