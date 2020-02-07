Zadaliasghari not happy with Iran NPC’s decision

TEHRAN – Iran blind football team forward Behzad Zadaliasghari is discontented with Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC)’s decision over reducing the number of teams in Tokyo 2020.

Iran NPC has decided to send the athletes and teams who have more chance of winning medals in the Games.

Iran football 5-a-side and wheelchair basketball teams, who have already secured their places at the Tokyo 2020, will be absent in the Games.

“It’s not fair because we are Rio 2016 silver medalists. We are determined to qualify for the final match once again but I don’t know why the NPC official has decided not to send us to the games,” Zadaliasghari told in an interview with Tehran Times.

Team Melli claimed a silver medal at the 2019 IBSA Blind Football Asian Championships in Pattaya, Thailand in October, losing to China 1-0 in a tight final.

“We did our best in the Asian championship to book a place in the 2020 Paralympic Games. I think it’s not a good decision because it has made us feel discouraged,” the blind Messi added.

“Nobody thought we would advance to the final in Rio and it shows that how strong we are. Iran are among the top four teams at the moment and have potential to win a medal once again. I hope the NPC officials change their decision and send Iran football 5-a-side to Paralympics,” Zadaliasghari stated.

Iran defeated Morocco and Argentina in Rio and lost to Brazil 1-0 in the final match.

Zadaliasghari scored an astonishing goal against Morocco in the group stage that had people talking for many days. The Iranian received the ball in his own half and dribbled past the entire African team before shooting past goalkeeper Samir Bara.