Iran, Hungary vow to expand mutual cooperation 

TEHRAN - Iran's newly-appointed ambassador to Hungary Hamid Reza Nafez Arefi on Friday submitted his credentials to Hungarian President Janos Ader.

Arefi and Ader also exchanged views over mutual cooperation in various fields, including diplomatic, scientific, academic and cultural relations.

Arefi had served as the director-general of the Foreign Ministry media department.

Iran and Hungary enjoy a very long record of good relations and the two countries have had good political, economic, cultural and scientific ties after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

