Iran, Pakistan confer on broadening defense ties 

TEHRAN - Iranian ambassador to Islamabad Mohammad Ali Hosseini and Pakistani Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal Khan exchanged views on Saturday over promoting defense-related ties between the two “friendly” nations.

Expansion of border cooperation, exchanging high-ranking delegations and reinvigoration of bilateral economic relations were among issues discussed by Hosseini and Jalal Khan.

The two officials, exclusively, held talks over promotion of defense relations during the meeting.

Jalal Khan, in the meeting, laid emphasis on her country’s adherence to commonalities between Iran and Pakistan and Islamabad’s commitment to promote all-ties with Iran.

Hosseini, over the recent days, has held different meetings with Pakistani officials including the country’s interior minister and chief of Armed Forces Staff to cement relations between the two nations.

In early January, the 23rd border meeting of Iran and Pakistan kicked off in Quetta, the capital of Pakistani province of Baluchistan.

Mohammad Hadi Marashi, the deputy governor of Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province for security affairs, led the Iranian delegation. The Pakistani delegation was also chaired by Feizl Asqar, Baluchistan province’s secretary-general.

The Iranian and Pakistan officials, who had attended the three-day meeting, exchanged views over various issues, including expansion of trade ties, restoration of sustainable security to the common borders, joint campaign against terrorism, countering illegal crossing at borders, and anti-drug trafficking cooperation.

The 20th version of the meeting was held in the port city of Chabahar, the 21st in the Pakistani port city of Gwadar, and the 22nd one in Zahedan in southeastern Iran.

Also in January, in a meeting in Islamabad, Iran’s Navy chief and his Pakistani counterpart discussed new avenues to expand naval cooperation.

The report was released by Rear Admiral Mohammad Arshid Javed, the spokesman for the Pakistani Navy.

It said Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi and Vice Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is currently serving as the chief of the Naval Staff of Pakistan’s Navy, vowed to bolster cooperation between their forces.

“The Iranian and Pakistani Navy commanders reviewed mutual existing cooperation and exchanged views over other intended issues,” the report added.

MJ/PA