Iran, Pakistan confer on ways to bolster naval co-op  

TEHRAN - In a meeting in Islamabad, Iran’s Navy chief and his Pakistani counterpart discussed new avenues to expand naval cooperation, Pakistani military sources reported on Monday.

The report was released by Rear Admiral Mohammad Arshid Javed, the spokesman for the Pakistani Navy.

It said Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi and Vice Admiral Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who is currently serving as the chief of the Naval Staff of Pakistan Navy, vowed to bolster cooperation between their forces.

“The Iranian and Pakistani Navy commanders reviewed mutual existing cooperation and exchanged views over other intended issues,” the report added.

In April, Khanzadi said Tehran and Islamabad would not allow the hegemons to impede broadening of relationship between the two neighbors.

"Given the existence of many ups and downs in global and regional policies, we do not allow the hegemonic countries to seize the opportunity from the two countries' navies to grow and develop cooperation," Khanzadi said in a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart on the sidelines of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy.

Khanzadi also said Iran has been welcoming Pakistan’s warships at its ports. He also said the two countries should be vigilant not to allow enemies to use terrorists to undermine relations.

A Pakistani Navy flotilla, comprising of 4 ships, docked at the Persian Gulf port city of Bandar Abbas on January 6-9 to strengthen naval ties between the two countries.

The ships were carrying message of solidarity, peace and prosperity for the people of Iran and the region, Pakistan said.

