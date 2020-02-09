Najaf bloody riot instigated by infiltrators

Late last week, the city of Najaf witnessed the emergence of a bloody riot. The Americans used their utmost efforts to exploit the incident to undermine the Iraqi government and nation.

The incident began when unidentified elements opened fire on people in Najaf’s streets at night. Due to this brutal act, eight people were killed and several dozens wounded. This incident has prompted many reactions in Iraq. Iraq’s religious authority also reacted to the move. In this regard, Ahmad al-Safi, representative of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, read out a statement.

“In the past days, we have witnessed painful and unfortunate incidents, which have shed the blood of innocent people. It is necessary for the security forces to identify the abusers and the infiltrators in order to protect the interests of citizens. The current responsibility of the security forces is to secure protesters,” read the statement that represented the positions of Iraq’s religious authority.

The representative also emphasized, “Security forces must prevent further acts of sabotage in order to maintain the security of the demonstrators. The forces should stop any damage to public property”.

On the other hand, Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi reacted to the events in Najaf, ordering the formation of a fact-finding committee for conducting investigation.

New Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi also condemned the killing and wounding of protestors by a group of unidentified intruders and infiltrators. In the meantime, the U.S. exploitation of incidents and riot in Najaf is considerable.

In this connection, the U.S. embassy in Iraq reacted to Najaf’s incidents by issuing an interventionist statement. “We strongly denounce the brutal assault in the holy city of Najaf on February 5 that led to the killing and wounding of peaceful demonstrators,” stated the embassy, without mentioning seditious and infiltrating elements.

By blaming Iraqi security forces for the incidents in Najaf, the Americans are trying to divert public opinion from the activities of infiltrators in Iraq. These are the same elements that the religious authority asked for their identification and punishment.

The abuse of the bloody riot by the U.S. did not go unanswered. The First Deputy Speaker of the Council of Representatives Hassan Karim al-Kaabi decisively responded, “Leave Iraq’s affairs on Iraqis and take full measures to withdraw your troops from the country as soon as possible.”

Al-Kaabi also said, “We told you earlier not to interfere in Iraqi affairs because the Iraqi people are well aware of the extent of your plots and plans and know that you do not want their good”. He called for the immediate withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq and said, “The U.S. must make serious and practical moves to pull out its troops from Iraq’s territory”.

In any case, the infiltrators have obviously stepped up their efforts to create insecurity and chaos in Iraq, while enjoying the full support of American terrorist leaders. In the meantime, the formation of a new Iraqi government as fast as possible could be a prelude to the gradual return of peace to various parts of the country, as the religious authority has emphasized.

Undoubtedly, the religious authority’s emphasis on the need for formation a new cabinet is not for no reason, as it considers the establishment of political stability in the country as a prerequisite for security and stability.

Carrying out this important job will have a significant impact on foiling U.S. plots against the Iraqi government and nation, especially as the American are clinging to anything to remain illegally in the country.