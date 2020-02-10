Grand ayatollahs call for mass participation in Bahman 22 rallies

TEHRAN – A number of Iranian grand clerics have called for people’s mass participation in Bahman 22 rallies (Feb. 11) which marks the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Grand Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi said that the mass participation will disappoint the enemies.

“It has been for more than forty years that the enemies have been hatching plots against our people and system, but, with the grace of God, they have been defeated in all of them,” he said.

Makarem Shirazi also expressed hope that the country’s economic situation would improve.

Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani said that the people’s mass participation in the rallies will show national unity in the face of enmities.

He noted that the people will show their support for the revolution by participating in rallies, like the previous years.

The top religious scholar, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, also urged the people to attend the rallies.

Javadi Amoli also noted that the officials should pay attention to the people’s problems and make efforts to improve the economy and living standards.

Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Alavi Gorgani said that the people will show their will in standing for the ideals of Imam Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Revolution, by participating in the Tuesday rallies.

President Hassan Rouhani, Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani and Judiciary Chief Hojjatoleslam Ebrahim Raeisi said in a meeting of the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination on Saturday that participation in the rallies is symbol of “national unity and integrity” against the United States’ economic war.

Iran is celebrating the 41st anniversary of its revolution as the United States has tightened its illegal sanctions the Islamic Republic. Donald Trump himself has acknowledged that the harshest sanctions in history has been slapped against Iran.

At a Paris gathering in July 27, John Bolton, who served as Donald Trump’s national security advisor, told members of the Mujahedeen Khalq, MEK, that the Trump administration should embrace the goal of immediate regime change in Iran and recognize the group as a “viable” alternative.

“The outcome of the president’s policy review should be to determine that the Ayatollah Khomeini’s 1979 revolution will not last until its 40th birthday,” Bolton said.

