Rallies held nationwide to celebrate 41st anniversary of Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN – Defying cold weather people took to streets on Tuesday, February 11, to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The rallies began at 8:30 a.m. local time with revolutionary anthems and will continue with paratroopers performing operations and helicopters pouring flowers.

The rallies this year were of significant importance as the United States, in an act of state terrorism, assassinated top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad on January 3.

Many marchers across the country were carrying the photo of General Soleimani, the legendary commander against terrorist groups, including Daesh (ISIS).

Addressing the marchers in Tehran, President Hassan Rouhani said: “our revolution was a choice”.

President Rouhani went on to say that if the Pahlavi regime allowed the people to decide about the kind of ruling system that they liked there was no need for the revolution.

“If the previous corrupt regime gave the right of the choice to people there was no need for the revolution,” the president remarked.

He said the Pahlavi regime did not allow the people to select their own desired constitution and choose “independence” instead of being dependent on the West.

“If the previous regime gave in to a healthy and free election, the revolution did not happen,” the president added.