Iranians hold motorcade rallies to celebrate anniversary of Revolution

TEHRAN - Millions of Iranians from all walks of life took to the streets in their cars and motorbikes to celebrate the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The nationwide motorcade rallies were held differently this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which heavily affected public gatherings all across the country. But the Iranian people found new ways to celebrate this year’s anniversary of the Revolution; they held processions of cars, motorcycles and bicycles in the capital city of Tehran and other cities across the country on Wednesday morning to show support for the Islamic Revolution and its ideals.

In Tehran, thousands of cars, motorcycles and bicycles coming from different parts of the capital converged at Azadi Square, the capital's main square and the site of major national rallies over the past four decades, according to Fars News.

The demonstrators carried placards reading “Death to America,” “Death to Israel,” “Death to Britain,” and a number of other slogans in support of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic establishment. The demonstrators also carried banners and posters of martyred Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated by an American drone strike earlier last year near Baghdad’s Airport.

Millions of Iranian people hold rallies in support of the Islamic establishment every year on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which toppled the puppet regime of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

Led by Imam Khomeini, the revolutionary people of Iran staged an unequal struggle to bring down the Pahlavi regime, something that drew a violent response from the regime, which martyred a lot of the revolutionaries in a futile effort to keep its grip on power. The regime finally collapsed and the Iranian people heaved a euphoric sigh of relief.

The foreign backers of the Shah, particularly the United States, joined forces to overthrow the newly established Islamic government through a variety of efforts ranging from coup to military invasion because they lost their influence in Iran.

But the Iranian people stood united to thwart these efforts and continue to do so.

“Our revolution was the fruition of a relentless national endeavor for independence & dignity. We've come a long way since, with great achievements at home & abroad. Won't rest until fulfilling our ideals. Paying tribute to those who sacrificed it all to advance,” Saeed Khatibazadeh, the spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a tweet on Wednesday.