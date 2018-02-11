Iran marks Islamic Revolution anniversary

TEHRAN - Millions of Iranians across the country are taking to the streets to celebrate the 39th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The marchers celebrate the victory of the revolution that put an end to the despotic monarchical system of the Pahlavi regime.

Each year on the 22nd of the month of Bahman on the Persian calendar, people turn out to renew their loyalty to the Islamic Republic system.

This year’s rallies come amid U.S. President Donald Trump's hostile policies on Iran, ranging from his warning that he might ultimately “terminate” the 2015 nuclear deal to his meddlesome stance on some scattered riots in Iran in the early days of January.

In Tehran people and officials descended on the iconic Azadi Square, where President Hassan Rouhani delivered a speech.

Rouhani said, “We all are one nation and have one cause.” He also called for reinforcing national unity by resolving differences.

According to Press TV, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who attended the rally in Tehran, said Iran owes its survival and security to the people.

Unlike some regional countries that are buying of weapons from world powers, Iran's existence and security is not tied to purchasing arms, he said. "Iran's security is dependent on people's presence at the scene."

Parliament speaker Ali Larijani, who took part in rallies in Shiraz, said, “People’s massive participation in the Bahman 22 rallies in highly appreciable and brings security.”

First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri also said, “People are standing beside the Islamic Revolution establishment.”

PA/PA