Russia has made most efforts to preserve nuclear deal: diplomat

TEHRAN – Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan has said that Russia has used its utmost efforts to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA.

In an interview with ILNA published on Sunday, he criticized Europe for being passive in keeping the JCOA.

“Europe says it supports the JCPOA, but is passive in practice,” he said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said that Europe must ensure Iran’s benefits from the nuclear deal if it wants the deal to survive.

“If we want the Iran nuclear deal to survive, we need to ensure that Iran benefits if it returns to full compliance,” he wrote in an article in the Project Syndicate published on Saturday.

Borrell was notified in January by Paris, London and Berlin that they had triggered the dispute mechanism.

He has said that the EU will extend indefinitely the time limit to resolve disputes in the nuclear deal to avoid having to go to the UN Security Council or triggering new sanctions.

“We are in agreement not to go directly to a strict time limit which would oblige (us) to go to the Security Council,” Reuters quoted him as saying during a visit to Tehran.

Borrell said on January 24 that he had extended the time available to discuss ways to save the nuclear deal.

“There is agreement that more time is needed due to the complexity of the issues involved. The timeline is therefore extended,” Borrell said