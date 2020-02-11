Zarif to Trump: Time to abandon your delusions

TEHRAN – By capitalizing on huge rallies on Tuesday marking the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif advised U.S. President Donald Trump to abandon his delusions about Iran.

“Iranians turned out in huge numbers to rally on the 41st anniversary of their revolution–and to honor their fallen heroes,” Zarif tweeted.

"Millions of Iranians took to the streets across the country on Tuesday despite cold weather to celebrate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

“Message to Trump (+vassals): Time to abandon your delusions.”

Zarif said the rallies showed that Iranians, despite differences, are undivided in supporting their system.

“With all challenges & differences, in defending country & honor, all 82 million Iranians are ONE,” Zarif remarked.

The rallies this year were of significant importance as the United States, in an act of state terrorism, assassinated top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad on January 3 and has tightened its economic sanctions line with its “maximum pressure” strategy against Iran.

NA/PA