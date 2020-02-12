Robert Jackson’s book on German navy in WWII published in Persian  

TEHRAN – American writer Robert Jackson’s “The German Navy in WWII” has recently been published in Persian by Arman Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Mohammad Qahremani, the book covers each class of German naval vessels, including commerce raiders, battleships, cruisers, destroyers, torpedo boats, S-boats and U-boats.

Detailed information is given on each class of ship, including design and development history, deployment and tactics at sea.

In addition, comprehensive specification tables provide details on individual vessels: armament, armor, dimensions, machinery and complement, with all measurements in both metric and imperial.

“The German Navy in WWII” is not just a directory of technical information. The book also includes accounts of the ships in action.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Robert Jackson’s “The German Navy in WWII”.

