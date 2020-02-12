Cuban embassy congratulates Iran on revolution anniversary

Following is the text of the statement:

Just a few hours separate us from the commemoration of the 41st anniversary of the triumph of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, which, under the guidance of

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini strengthened the pride and dignity of this great nation, ending years of exploitation by foreign powers. For more than four decades Iran has emerged as an example of the anti-imperialist struggle and in the defense of its sovereignty and independence, facing constant aggressions and external pressures, showing firmness and success in overcoming very difficult and complex. They will rise to this anniversary with new achievements and great challenges ahead, of which we are sure they will emerge victorious. The Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Tehran wishes to extend its sincere and warmest congratulations to the government, the authorities and the brother people of Iran in such an important commemoration.