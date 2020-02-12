Judiciary official calls for massive participation in parliamentary elections

TEHRAN- The first deputy Judiciary chief on Wednesday called on the Iranians with different political tendencies to participate massively in parliamentary polls on February 21.

Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said that people’s participation will empower the country against the enemies' threats.



“Massive turnout in the Esfand 2 (February 21) elections will guarantee the country’s security and sovereignty,” Ejei underlined.



Touching the significant role of people in supporting the establishment over the past four decades, Ejei said, “The majority of challenges and threats in the past 41 years have been tackled by people’s presence and participation.”



Earlier this month, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, “Those who love dear Iran and its credit and intend to solve the problems should take part in the upcoming elections.”



He added that the people must come to the scene on the elections day to manifest the country’s national might and firm will.



Last week, President Hassan Rouhani said, “No one is above the law and the people. We should not imagine that we are leading the people’s thoughts. We should not imagine that if we were not, the people would be misled.”



He added, “The people understand well and choose well too.”



“Undoubtedly, elections, especially the Islamic Consultative Assembly’s election is of great importance, but the people’s trust (in the rulers and the establishment), as well as social wealth, are more important than the elections,” Rouhani told a gathering of provincial and city governors.



The parliamentary elections, the 11th of its kind since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, will be held in over 200 constituencies across the country’s 31 provinces on Feb. 21.



