Shiraz workshop to explore legal issues concerning World Heritage sites

TEHRAN - University of Shiraz will tomorrow play host to an international workshop, which spotlights various legal issues dealing with UNESCO World Heritage sites across the globe.

Titled “UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Legal Aspects”, the event will be held in close collaboration with Iran’s Research Institute of Cultural Heritage & Tourism and the Italy’s University of Bologna, ISNA reported on Thursday.

The overall objective of the event is to share experiences on the challenges of heritage management and its relationship with the effective implementation of regulatory frameworks for World Heritage at the national level.

Renowned international experts on cultural legislation, representatives of Iran and Italy to UNESCO, as well as politicians, technical and administrative personnel working in the field of culture and heritage are to participate in the workshop.

Shiraz is the capital of Fars province that embraces UNESCO sites of Persepolis, Pasargadae, and Sassanid Archaeological Landscape of Fars Region. The ancient city is also home to dozens of magnificent buildings, historical sites, and scenic landscapes. It was literally the capital of Persia during the Zand dynasty from 1751 to 1794.

AFM/MG