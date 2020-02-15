Iranian nation resistance against ‘wild American monster’ has surprised world 

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that the Iranian nation has thus far resisted successfully against the enemies’ propaganda and plots, noting that the nation’s determination in the face of the “wild American monster” has surprised observers worldwide.

The Leader’s remarks came as he was addressing a crowd of madahs (eulogists) on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Fatemeh (PBUH), the only daughter of the holy prophet Mohammad (S) in the Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyeh in central Tehran.

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to widespread propaganda campaigns by the Western media and think tanks to force the Iranian nation to surrender to the U.S. pressures, saying, “Thanks to the Almighty God’s mercy, the Iranian nation has thus far resisted (against the pressures). Our nation will keep resisting. This resistance needs continued injection of spiritual power into the society’s body.”

The Leader also said strengthening of the youth’s resolve and insight plays a central role in empowering the country.

“Today, the important need of our country is for our youth to be equipped with various weapons and means of soft war, which consist of willpower and the power of reason,” the Leader remarked, Press TV reported.

“I have repeatedly said about the need to strengthen the country,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

“One of the central components of this is to equip the youth with the means of thought and correct insight in the knowledge of the Ahl al-Bayt,” he added, referring to the progeny of the Prophet (S).

“The young generation, in which we have much hopes – because the future of the country is in your hands – has to be firm like steel, with strong will and insight in order to know what it wants to do and how to achieve it,” the Leader said.

The Leader likened mourning ceremonies following the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and his comrades earlier in January to mourning held for Imam Hussein (AS).

“Mourning for the martyrs is not a sign of weakness; it is a mourning that demonstrates resolve and determination which illustrates the sacred emotions of a human being amidst the battlefield,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

“In the recent funerals for our dear martyr, you can see what a major event unfolded across the country; not only in our country but also beyond it,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei added that “this is what is meant by guiding mourning ceremonies; you need to guide mourning ceremonies of the people in such ways which are in line with the Ahl al-Bayt and is needed by the society”.

“The endurance of the Iranian nation against the wild American monster - which has stunned international observers – stems from such knowledge” of the Ahl al-Bayt, the Leader added.

MJ/PA