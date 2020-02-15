Six Iranian shorts to go on screen in Toronto 

TEHRAN – The Iranian Cinematheque of Didar in the Canadian city of Toronto will be screening a lineup of six shorts by Iranian filmmakers in a program named “Screening of Tirgan” on February 21, the organizers have announced.

The lineup includes “Exterior Wash” by Jaber Ramezani, “Online Shopping” by Ghasideh Golmakani, “Bitter Sea” by Fatemeh Ahmadi and “Dash Akol” by Hajar Mehrani.

Also included are “Short Wave” by Mohammad Esmaeili, and “Whooping Cough” by Reza Tofiqju.

The screenings will be followed by Q&A sessions, which will be attended by the film crews.

Photo: A scene from “Online Shopping” by Ghasideh Golmakani.

