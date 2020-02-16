Iranian musicians release song in memory of UIA Flight 752 victims

TEHRAN – A group of Iranian musicians has released a song online in commemoration of the victims of a Ukrainian jetliner, which was hit unintentionally by Iran last month.

Maestro Loris Tjeknavorian is the composer of the song “Requiem for UIA Flight 752” recorded at the Rad No-Andish Art and Cultural Institute in Tehran.

“I was deeply affected by the tragedy, so I decided to express my sorrows through music,” Tjeknavorian said in a press release published on Sunday.

Iranian poet and art expert Yarta Yaran also collaborated on the project by reciting verses of poems from Sadi.

On January 8, A Ukrainian airliner was shot down shortly after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport, killing all 167 passengers and 9 crew members.

The Armed Forces General Staff announced that human error in an air defense system mistakenly targeted the plane.

The incident happened a few hours after Iran fired dozens of missiles at U.S. airbases inside Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.



Photo: A poster for “Requiem for UIA Flight 752”.

