IIDCYA to introduce new books by veteran children’s writers Hassanzadeh, Farjam 

TEHRAN – The Institute for Intellectual Development Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) will introduce two new books by veteran children’s writers Farhad Hassanzadeh and Farideh Farjam during a special ceremony tomorrow.

Hassanzadeh’s “A Careless Mouse” illustrated by Ali Khodai and Farjam’s “Birds and the Sky” with illustrations by Mohammad-Ali Baniasadi have recently been published by the IIDCYA.

IIDCYA director Fazel Nazari and some children’s literature experts, including Shokuh Hajnasrollah, are scheduled to attend the ceremony.

Farjam is the writer of “The Uninvited Guests”, the first book the IIDCYA published in 1966. Her books “Flower, Glass and the Sun” and “Uncle Noruz” were on IIDCYA’s bestseller list.

Hassanzadeh, a nominee for the 2020 Hans Christian Andersen Award, is the author of bestsellers “Hasti” and “Call Me Ziba”, which have been translated into several languages.

“Call Me Ziba” was added to the Honor List of the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) in 2018.

His “An Umbrella with White Butterflies” illustrated by Ghazaleh Bigdelu was nominated for the illustration section of the IBBY 2019 Honor List.

Photo: A poster for an introduction ceremony for the books “A Careless Mouse” and “Birds and the Sky” at the Institute for Intellectual Development Children and Young Adults.

