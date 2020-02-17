Iranian desert to play host to 4WD car rally

TEHRAN – Rig Jenn (“Dune of the Jinn”), a barren desert situated in central Iran, will host tens of motorists driving a variety of 4WD cars for a rally scheduled to be held on February 20 and 21.

“Competitors will be divided into teams, each composed of three cars. And the rally will be held in a single class through a route of about 100 kilometers,” ILNA reported on Monday.

According to organizers, the event is aimed to promote domestic tourism; an appropriate safari culture without damaging the nature and the environment; knowledge and driving skills in the desert; social vitality: and finally to encourage practical assistance between participants.

The rally is organized by the Touring and Automobile Club of Iran in close collaboration with the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ministry, the report added.

Rig Jenn (also spelled Rig-e Jenn) received its name from the belief that the area was haunted by spirits and the devil. This belief was strengthened by, and probably originated from the fact that perhaps many had entered the desert and never returned. Sometimes the notorious winds of Rig-e Jenn howl ominously, sounding like a supernatural wail that triggers even the most rigid skeptics’ imagination.

Rig Jenn is situated in a border area between Semnan and Isfahan provinces. In another world, it is part of Dasht-e Kavir (the central desert of Iran). It consists of sand dunes, dry riverbeds, crystallized salt flowers, salt planes, rare vegetation here and there and a hard and often dried and cracked mud surface.

AFM/MG