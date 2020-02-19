Tehran to host Dutch FM on Friday 

TEHRAN - Stef Blok, the Dutch minister of foreign affairs, is scheduled to pay an official visit to Tehran on Friday to confer with the senior Iranian officials on bilateral ties as well as key regional and international developments.

In his two-day visit, Blok is planned to hold meetings with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and also President Hassan Rouhani.

Iran and the Netherlands hold regular diplomatic talks every six months.

In November 2019, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyed Abbas Araqchi paid an official visit to the Netherlands to participate in another round of political talks between the two countries.

During his visit, the Iranian diplomat met with his Dutch counterpart and the foreign minister of the country.

