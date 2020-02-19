Seminar on introducing Pakistani market to be held by TPO next month

TEHRAN- Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) plans to hold a seminar on introducing the markets of Pakistan on March 9.

As published on the website of TPO, the seminar to be held at the place of the organization in Tehran is aimed at making Iranian businessmen and traders acquainted with the potentials for doing business in the markets of the neighboring country and having more vigorous presence in those markets.

TPO has previously held similar gatherings on introducing markets of some other countries and is planning to hold some more seminars in this field. It is mainly in line with the country’s approach of bolstering non-oil exports.

In last April, an Iran-Pakistan business forum was held at Tehran during the Pakistani prime minister’s visit, in which the two sides emphasized the necessity of using all available opportunities to expand bilateral trade relations.

The business forum, which was held by Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) in cooperating with the Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran, was attended by a number of Iranian and Pakistani officials including Imran Khan, Iranian Transport Minister Mohammad Eslami, TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari, and some businessmen from the both sides.

Imran Khan along with a delegation visited Iran in a two-day stay at the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to strengthen political and trade ties between the two countries.

MA/MA