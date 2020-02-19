Guardian Council predicts good election turnout

TEHRAN — Abbasali Kadkhodaei, the spokesman for the Guardian Council, has predicted a good turnout at the Friday parliamentary polls, saying the average participation of people in previous elections has not been below 50 percent.

“Economic problems affect the turnout, but our prediction is that we would have a good turnout at the Esfand 2 (February 21) elections,” Kadkhodaei said on Wednesday, Mehr reported.

He said the Guardian Council follows the rules and regulations with regard to vetting the candidates.

“The Majlis has passed the electoral law and the Guardian Council follows the electoral law,” he remarked.

He ruled out claims that the council has political leanings, saying, “This claim was brought up in previous terms as well, but the formation of the Majlis and presidency in previous terms shows that the Guardian Council has never had a political view.”

“The Guardian Council judges with regard to political factions with closed eyes (without leanings),” Kadkhodaei said. “The criterion is the candidates’ records.”

Kadkhodaei noted that the council does not view the elections as a corporation with political parties as its shareholders.

Iran’s parliamentary elections, the 11th of its kind since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, will be held in over 200 constituencies across the country’s 31 provinces on Friday.

Election campaigns for 290 seats in the parliament officially started from Feb. 13.

The candidates had eight days to campaign. 24 hours before the elections, campaigns must be stopped.

Almost 58 million out of a population of 83 million people are eligible to vote. Nearly three million will be first-time voters.

Earlier this month, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, “Those who love dear Iran and its credit and intend to solve the problems should take part in the upcoming elections.”

He added that the people must come to the scene on the elections day to manifest the country’s national might and firm will.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei said this week’s parliamentary elections take place at a critical time of U.S. attempts to drive a wedge between the Iranian nation and government.

The Leader also described elections as a contributor to the strength of the country and called for a high turnout to foil Washington's “evil intentions”.

