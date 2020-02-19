Iran-Macedonia film festival opens in Skopje

TEHRAN – A festival of films from Iranian and Macedonian directors opened at the Cinematheque of Macedonia in the North Macedonian capital of Skopje on Monday.

Four films by Macedonian filmmakers and eight movies by Iranian directors have been selected to be screened during the event, the Embassy of Iran in Skopje announced on Tuesday.

The weeklong festival opened with screening “Honeyland”, a Macedonian documentary directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov about a woman utilizes ancient beekeeping traditions to cultivate honey in the mountains of North Macedonia. The film represented the country in the 2020 Oscars.

Milcho Manchevski’s “Willow”, Gjorce Stavreski’s “Secret Ingredient” and Teona Strugar Mitevska’s “God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunija” are other Macedonian films being reviewed at the festival.

The Iranian lineup includes Ruhollah Hejazi’s “The Dark Room”, Alireza Motamedi’s “Reza”, Majidreza Mostafavi’ “Astigmatism” and Hooman Seyyedi’s “Sheeple”.

“A Hairy Tale” directed by Homayun Ghanizadeh, “Invasion” by Shahram Mokri, “Here” by Hadi Mohaqqeq and “Divorce Me Because of the Cats” by Mohammad-Ali Sajjadi are also among the Iranian films.

A collection of Sajjadi’s paintings inspired by his film is also on view on the sidelines of the festival at the cinematheque.

Photo: A combination photo shows posters and pictures of the movies selected to be screened during an Iran-Macedonia film festival in Skopje.

MMS/YAW