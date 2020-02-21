Zarif votes in parliamentary polls, says people won’t allow ‘a person in Washington’ to decide for them

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif cast his vote for parliamentary election on Friday morning.

After casting his vote, Zarif said people, despite having complaints, want to decide about their destiny rather than allowing U.S. President Donald Trump to decide for them.

“People will not allow a person in Washington to decide for them,” the foreign minister remarked in an open reference to Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran after pulling the U.S. from the multilateral nuclear agreement and illegally imposing sanctions against Iran.

Zarif had said on Wednesday that participation in election will strengthen diplomacy against the U.S. policies against Iran.

