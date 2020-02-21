Rouhani hopes the most qualified would find a seat in parliament

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani who cast his vote in the parliamentary elections expressed hope that the “best” candidates would find a seat in the next parliament.

The president hoped that a “more active and more enthusiastic” parliament would be formed to approve legislations more speedily to better help resolve problems and monitor the performance of other bodies.

The next parliament is being formed through the people’s vote, the president said, adding, “Today the Iranian people are forming the country’s next Majlis with their own choice.”

The president who visited the Interior Ministry election headquarters also said Imam Khomeini always insisted that elections be held on time and since the 1979 Islamic revolution there has been no interruption in holding elections and this is “unprecedented in the history of democracy”.

