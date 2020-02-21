Iran’s envoy discusses oil market with OPEC secretary-general

TEHRAN - Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, held talks with Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohammad Barkindo on Thursday to discuss the oil market.

In the meeting, held at the OPEC place, the two sides discussed the market’s latest developments following the coronavirus outbreak, Shana reported.

They also stressed the important role of OPEC in maintaining the balance in the oil market.

Gharibabadi for his part emphasized the need to keep the oil market’s sustainability to serve the interests of both consumers and producers.

Referring to the unjust and illegal sanctions of the U.S. against the Islamic Republic, the Iranian envoy stated that Washington’s measures are totally against the international law and sovereignty of states enshrined by the United Nations Charter.

Barkindo also expressed hope that closer consultations among the OPEC and non-OPEC members in the future will help to address the current issues more properly.

OPEC will host a ministerial meeting in Vienna on March 5.

Earlier this month, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh had said that he had held talks with the OPEC president, to emphasize that if there was to be a gathering before the scheduled meeting in March, all members should be prepared to reduce their production.

“If we have to negotiate the matter in an extraordinary meeting and then decide, there would be no need to hold an early meeting and the 178th gathering should be held on the previously scheduled date that is March 4-5,” he said.

EF/MA

Photo: Iran’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi (R) holds talks with OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo in Vienna on Thursday.

