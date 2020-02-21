PMO to hold conference on effective rail-port connection

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) is going to hold a conference on the efficient connection of the country’s ports to the national railway network, IRIB reported on Thursday.

“The purpose of this conference is to promote inter-organizational interaction between government and private entities and facilitate cooperation among them to increase the share of rail traffic in the freight transportation in the country's ports,” PMO’s Deputy Director Farhad Montaser Kouhsari said.

The necessary measures and actions required to be taken to achieve a favorable outlook for rail transportation in ports, as outlined in the country's Sixth National Five-year Development Plan (2016-2021), are among the issues which are going to be covered in this conference which is co-organized by the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI).

Investigating the indicators of efficiency and productivity for intra-port rail transport, analyzing existing barriers and problems, and interacting with public and non-governmental organizations involved in port transportation, as well as supporting research, studies and practical projects on efficient linking of the country’s ports by railway are also among the main goals of the conference, Kouhsari said.

Back in July 2019, the RAI Head Saeed Rasouli said that the development of railways for transport of cargos from ports is a top agenda of RAI’s activities.

Rasouli mentioned linking the cargo hubs to the railway network as one of the main priorities of RAI in the current Iranian year (ends on March 19).

EF/MA