Iran, India explore avenues of rail transport co-op

TEHRAN - Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) Saeed Rasouli met with Indian Ambassador to Tehran Gaddam Dharmendra to discuss ways of expanding transport cooperation between the two countries, ISNA reported.

Speaking in the meeting, Rasouli mentioned the positive transit and transport relations between the two countries and said: “Iran-India relations have a long history and so far the talks between the two countries on the development of transit and combined transport in the region have been very satisfactory.”

The official noted that currently, the condition is ripe for the two sides’ cooperation in the international corridor linking the Caspian Sea’s east and west and also in the north-south corridor.

“This is a good opportunity and advantage to reduce the cost of transporting goods by using these rail routes in the region,” Rasouli said.

Referring to the country’s Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan (2016-2021) regarding the development of rail transport in Iran, Rasouli said: “In articles 24 and 25 of the Sixth Development Plan, the Leader has emphasized the benefits of the country's rail transport development.”

Rasouli emphasized on the comprehensive development of economic cooperation between Iran and India and said the railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran are fully prepared to cooperate with the Indian railways in the field of freight transportation in the region and international corridors.

He announced the holding of a five-way summit between Iran, India, Russia, Ukraine, and the Republic of Azerbaijan on July 28 and said: "In this five-way summit, ways to develop cooperation between the five countries in various fields of transportation will be examined."

The Indian ambassador for his part reminded that so far, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met with the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani four times and this shows that the leaders of the two countries are very determined to develop comprehensive relations.

“India attaches great importance to the development of its relations with Iran, and our goal is to maintain and expand our relations, especially in transport,” he said.

