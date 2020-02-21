Fajr Music Festival ends with “Under Siege” in memory of Martyr Soleimani

TEHRAN – The 35th edition of the Fajr Music Festival wrapped up on Thursday night at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall with a performance of “Under Siege” by the Tehran Symphonic Orchestra in commemoration of Martyr Qassem Soleimani.

The commemoration of the IRGC Quds Force commander, who was assassinated in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on January 3, went on with screening a music video from vocalist Mohammad Motamedi.

The orchestra conducted by Nasir Heidarian also dedicated a piece to those people killed in the Ukrainian jetliner downing in January near Tehran.

A number of top musicians and cultural officials, including Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi, attended the closing ceremony of the event.

“At present, 92 percent of Iranian people on average listen to music for an hour and 12 minutes every day,” Salehi said in his brief speech.

“This means that listening to music is deeply ingrained in most people. Consequently, we need to pay more attention to all events concerning Iranian music,” he added.

Musicians Nader Mashayekhi, Mohammad Sarir, Hassan Eskandari and Ofelia Parto were honored for their lifetime achievements during the festival.

Ashiq Hassan Eskandari, a top musician from Iran’s Azarbaijan, accepts a lifetime achievement award during the 35th Fajr Music Festival at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on February 20, 2020. (ISNA/Erfan Khoshkhu)

Musicians from several countries, including Tunisia, Italy, France, Belgium and Azerbaijan gave performances during the event, which was non-competitive.

Photo: Nasir Heidarian conducts the Tehran Symphonic Orchestra during the closing ceremony of the 35th Fajr Music Festival at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on February 20, 2020. (ISNA/Erfan Khoshkhu)

