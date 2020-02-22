Rouhani congratulates Brunei on National Day

TEHRAN — President Hassan Rouhani has offered his congratulations to the government and people and Brunei on their National Day.

In a message to Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Rouhani expressed hope for promotion of relations between the two countries in light of Islamic, cultural and political affinities, IRNA reported on Saturday.

He also wished good health and success for the Sultan of Brunei and dignity for the people of that country.

Brunei gained its independence from the United Kingdom on January 1, 1984. The National Day, which celebrates the country's independence, is held by tradition on 23 February.

